KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 214,000 DN 8,500
FOOSUNG 14,200 DN 450
SK Innovation 230,000 DN 10,500
POONGSAN 33,800 DN 1,950
KBFinancialGroup 51,300 DN 1,700
Hansae 20,100 UP 200
LX HAUSYS 84,600 DN 4,000
Youngone Corp 40,450 DN 800
CSWIND 73,200 DN 3,400
GKL 14,650 DN 750
KOLON IND 73,300 DN 4,700
HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 10,500
BNK Financial Group 7,530 DN 220
emart 170,500 DN 7,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY453 00 DN1900
KOLMAR KOREA 46,450 DN 2,850
HANJINKAL 60,800 DN 2,600
DoubleUGames 56,500 DN 2,200
CUCKOO 127,500 DN 5,000
COSMAX 120,000 DN 3,500
MANDO 58,800 DN 3,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 975,000 DN 18,000
INNOCEAN 58,000 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 40,700 DN 2,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,800 DN 400
Netmarble 126,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63900 DN2700
ORION 115,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,500 DN 950
BGF Retail 162,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 286,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 28,000 DN 1,250
HYOSUNG TNC 745,000 DN 27,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 539,000 DN 15,000
SKBS 335,500 UP 14,500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,750 DN 300
HYBE 285,000 DN 8,000
SK ie technology 214,000 DN 500
DL E&C 128,500 DN 5,500
LX HOLDINGS 9,710 DN 390
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
NCT Dream to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with online fan meeting
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun embroiled in dispute with his new agency