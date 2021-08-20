Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party pulls trigger on controversial bill on press arbitration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party ignores criticism from opposition, academia to approve press arbitration bill (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party pushes press arbitration bill through chamber, amid criticism of limiting press freedom (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party acts unilaterally in parliament to undermine press freedom (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party pushes ahead with press arbitration bill, puts gag on press freedom (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party's unilateral drive in parliament takes away press freedom, educational control (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party, gov't, Cheong Wa Dae form 'cartel' to help push press arbitration bill (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Real estate tax burden lowered for 'rich' homeowners (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party pushes ahead with press arbitration bill (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party puts gag on press freedom 7 months ahead of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Real estate tax base raised to 1.1 bln won (Korea Economic Daily)

