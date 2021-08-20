Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 August 20, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 15 -- Kim, Putin exchange messages on anniv. of Korea's liberation from Japan

-- Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech

16 -- S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest

18 -- Unification minister urges N.K. to return to negotiating table within this year
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!