Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 August 20, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 15 -- Kim, Putin exchange messages on anniv. of Korea's liberation from Japan
-- Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
16 -- S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
18 -- Unification minister urges N.K. to return to negotiating table within this year
