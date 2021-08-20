Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. media urges S. Korea, U.S. to stop joint military drills, withdraw American troops
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Saturday urged South Korea and the United States to stop their joint military exercise and pull American troops out of the South if the South wants peace on the peninsula.
Tongil Sinbo, a North Korean weekly, renewed the call in a commentary, denouncing the military drill as "an exercise taking place under the collusion with foreign forces."
"It's an operation aimed at preemptively striking our republic and a preliminary training for the complete execution of a nuclear war," the commentary read.
------------
Kim, Putin exchange messages on anniv. of Korea's liberation from Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the friendly ties of their countries and vowed further bilateral cooperation as they exchanged messages to mark the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japan's colonial rule, Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday.
In a message sent to Putin on Sunday, Kim emphasized that the friendly ties "forged in blood in the struggle against the common enemy" have been carried forward for generations and hoped that the relations would grow stronger onto a "new strategic level," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Putin sent a message to Kim on the same day, in which he stressed that the two countries "cherish the memory of the service personnel of the Red Army and Korean patriots who dedicated their lives to the freedom of Korea," the KCNA said.
------------
N.K. organization demands Japan's atonement for wrongdoings during its colonial rule of Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean organization called Sunday for Japan's sincere apology and atonement for its wrongdoings and atrocities committed during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, state media said Sunday.
The Korean Committee on Measures for the Sexual Slavery for Japanese Army and Drafting Victims made the request in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on the occasion of the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japan's rule.
"Still kept buried everywhere in Asia where the feet of the Japanese imperialist aggression forces reached and even under the sea, to say nothing of in Japan, are remains of the Korean people who met grievous deaths. With nothing can their grievance be relieved," the committee said.
------------
N.K. paper warns officials against corruption, bureaucracy
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday warned officials against corruption and urged them to rally for public support amid deepening economic woes.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, made the appeal calling on officials to wage a struggle to root out "poisonous weeds" in society, including bureaucracy and corruption.
"Winning the hearts of the people is equal to winning the world, and losing the hearts of the people is equal to losing the party itself," the paper said.
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks