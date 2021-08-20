Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. nuke envoy expected to visit S. Korea this month: official
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is expected to visit Seoul later this month for talks with his South Korean counterpart and a trilateral session involving the Russian nuclear envoy, a diplomatic source said Sunday.
Kim is expected to arrive on Saturday for a four-day visit, the source said. It will mark his second trip to South Korea since taking office as Washington's chief nuclear envoy. He last visited Seoul in June.
While Kim is in town, Russia's nuclear envoy, Igor Morgulov, is also expected to visit South Korea for possible trilateral talks with their South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States kicked off their annual joint military training Monday, undeterred by North Korea's strong protest and threats of a serious security crisis.
The nine-day command post exercise staged on the peninsula is based largely on a computer simulation with no field training, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The drill is defensive in nature as usual, it stressed in a statement.
------------
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is economically dependent on China but views their relationship as fundamentally based on distrust, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday.
The Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. also said that China is unwilling to solve the North Korean issue as it views Pyongyang through the lens of competition with the United States.
"Therefore, real practical cooperation between the U.S. and China on denuclearization is limited," the think tank's office of congressional relations said in a report, titled "Wilson Memo: The Unique Relationship Between China & North Korea."
------------
N. Korea reports no coronavirus cases: WHO
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) that the country has conducted coronavirus tests on around 36,000 people so far but found no confirmed cases, the U.N. agency said Wednesday.
According to the WHO's weekly report on COVID-19, 693 North Koreans underwent virus tests from July 30 to Aug. 5, bringing the total number of tested citizens to 35,947, but none were found to have been infected.
Of the newly tested citizens, 112 people with symptoms turned out to be those with flu-like illness or acute respiratory illness, the report said.
------------
U.N. panel allows Germany to send COVID-19 test equipment to North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for a German project to provide North Korea with medical equipment for the prevention of COVID-19, its website showed Thursday.
The exemptions will allow Germany to export medical equipment to prevent and control the coronavirus, including the delivery of "six units of a Rotor-Disc 100 Starter Kit" for PCR testing to the North's Ministry of Public Health, according to the website of the North Korea sanctions committee.
The sanctions waiver will be in place for nine months until April 23, 2022.
------------
N.K. nuclear talks will fall behind on U.S. priority list due to Afghan situation: expert
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Nuclear talks with North Korea will fall behind on the priority list of the United States for the next several months as Washington is expected to focus on dealing with the aftermath of its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, an expert said Thursday.
Harry Kazianis, a senior director at the Center for the National Interest think tank, made the point in an online seminar, saying a big crisis involving refugees and abductions could follow the withdrawal of the U.S.' troops from Afghanistan.
"I think it is very clear that (Afghanistan) will be the United States' top national security priority at least for the next few months,
(END)
