Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Electronics joins hands with Hyundai Elevator on smart building solutions

All News 10:00 August 20, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has joined hands with Hyundai Elevator Co. to seek business opportunities in smart home and building solutions.

LG will work with the country's largest elevator manufacturer to develop robot logistics services in which autonomous bots deliver parcels and food at apartments, office buildings and hospitals with elevators.

Under the agreement, the two sides will also cooperate in making premium elevators equipped with LG's OLED signage.

The partnership came as LG tries to expand its robot business and smart home-related services.

Last month, LG unveiled a delivery bot that can serve both indoor and outdoor environments. It also signed a partnership with state-run utility firm, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), to develop home energy solutions that can help users reduce electricity costs.

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on July 13, 2021, shows the company's new indoor-outdoor delivery robot. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!