Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as bargain hunters sought oversold stocks after the benchmark index plunged by almost 2 percent the previous day.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.68 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,103.51 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks rebounded after the KOSPI retreated nearly 2 percent Thursday, marking biggest daily loss since Feb. 26, and the lowest closing price since early April.
Investors remained wary for market jitters about an earlier-than-expected tapering timeline by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Most tech large caps bounced back to positive terrain, while financials trimmed their gains.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.27 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 1.18 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.33 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.97 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close.
