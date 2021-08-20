(LEAD) USFK reports 12 local COVID-19 cases, 11 cases among new arrivals
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with additional cases in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Twelve people, including seven American service members, at U.S. military bases in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, while another 12 were found to have been infected upon their arrival here, the U.S. military said Friday.
A service member and a family member at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, while five troops and two family members at the base were found to have been infected after coming into contact with people who tested positive earlier, according to USFK.
A service member on a temporary duty to USFK and two family members at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu in the southeastern city of the same name have also tested positive after providing a screening sample as part of the military's contact tracing, it said.
Later in the day, the U.S. military said 11 USFK-affiliated individuals, including nine service members, have tested positive for the virus upon their arrival here between Aug. 3 and 18.
"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at United States Army Garrison Humphreys or Osan Air Base," USFK said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,264.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks