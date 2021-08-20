The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
August 20, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.60 0.60
2-M 0.69 0.69
3-M 0.77 0.77
6-M 0.95 0.95
12-M 1.20 1.20
(END)
