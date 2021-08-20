(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun embroiled in dispute with his new agency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan