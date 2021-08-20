1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first full-length novel written by artificial intelligence (AI) will hit the shelves next week, its publisher said Friday.
Parambook publishing company said the novel, written by an AI writer named Birampung, will be published Wednesday under a title roughly translated as "The World from Now On" in English.
Birampung has been co-developed by local AI startup Dapumda and natural language processing company Namaesseu.
Kim Tae-yeon, a writer and a computer science expert, directed the AI to write the novel through deep learning process after he outlined the novel's theme, background and characters, according to the publisher.
The book will be the first feature-length novel written by AI for Korean readers, it said. The world's first-ever AI-written novel was published in Russia in 2008.
"Until now, only ultra-short stories have been written by AI in South Korea and Japan," the publisher said, suggesting the upcoming novel may be the world's first AI-written novel with a "proper narrative."
The novel tells the story of five protagonists -- a disabled mathematician, entrepreneur, psychiatrist, astrophysicist and Buddhist monk -- trying to figure out the secrets of human existence.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks