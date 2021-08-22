Container cargo volume at seaports up 7.2 pct in July
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The volume of container cargo processed at South Korea's seaports rose 7.2 percent in July from a year earlier, data showed Sunday, as trade increased amid the global economic recovery.
Container cargo processed at the seaports reached 2.58 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) last month, compared with 2.4 million TEUs the previous year, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
The ministry attributed the increase to an accelerating global economic recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Processed export-import container cargo increased 4.7 percent on-year to 1.46 million TEUs in July. Export cargo inched up 1.5 percent to 740,000 TEUs, and imports gained 8.2 percent to 720,000 TEUs.
South Korea's exports remained robust on the back of strong demand for chips and autos.
Outbound shipments, which account for half of the country's economy, jumped 29.6 percent on-year to a record high of US$55.4 billion in July, extending their gains to the ninth straight month.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Remains of Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do return from Kazakhstan
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
(LEAD) 4.0 magnitude quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern coast: KMA
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Chun diagnosed with blood cancer: sources
-
(2nd LD) New cases below 2,000 for first time in 2 days, half of population gets at least 1 shot
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader again inspects apartment construction site for riverside flats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to 1,600s, virus curbs extended for 2 weeks