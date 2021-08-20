KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 68,400 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,700 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 37,100 DN 450
DOOSAN 85,700 DN 200
Yuhan 57,300 DN 1,900
CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 DN 3,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 DN 500
KIA CORP. 79,400 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 30,350 DN 500
Daesang 24,100 DN 400
SKNetworks 5,300 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 18,000 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 2,335 DN 65
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 DN 350
LX INT 26,050 DN 700
SK hynix 102,500 0
Youngpoong 624,000 DN 23,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,400 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,050 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 220,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 33,150 DN 1,250
Hanwha 30,100 DN 550
DB HiTek 58,200 UP 1,200
CJ 94,000 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 26,400 DN 1,300
Daewoong 32,600 DN 2,250
SamyangFood 80,200 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,000 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 426,000 DN 8,000
TaekwangInd 1,019,000 DN 48,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,720 DN 50
KAL 27,600 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,935 DN 225
LG Corp. 94,300 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,000 DN 5,000
BoryungPharm 16,300 DN 550
L&L 11,600 DN 250
ORION Holdings 15,350 0
NEXENTIRE 7,990 DN 170
