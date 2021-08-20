KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 DN 4,000
KCC 287,000 DN 6,500
SKBP 113,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 54,300 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 201,500 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 19,300 UP 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,600 DN 2,100
DWS 47,950 UP 3,900
F&F Holdings 51,300 UP 11,800
LOTTE 33,750 DN 600
GCH Corp 28,500 DN 1,500
LotteChilsung 127,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,040 DN 250
POSCO 308,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,100 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,000 DN 500
Shinsegae 246,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 293,500 DN 3,000
Hyosung 110,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 77,900 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 72,700 DN 400
NHIS 12,350 0
DongwonInd 227,500 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 49,050 DN 1,150
LS 63,800 DN 1,500
GC Corp 289,000 DN 17,000
GS E&C 38,500 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 772,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 209,000 DN 9,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,290 DN 90
SKC 172,000 UP 8,500
GS Retail 31,900 0
Ottogi 506,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 30,400 DN 1,250
DB INSURANCE 57,300 DN 1,100
Hanssem 107,500 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 70,600 DN 2,000
HMM 38,200 UP 200
KSOE 109,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,050 DN 1,600
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks