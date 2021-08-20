KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 101,500 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 60,900 DN 1,600
KorZinc 486,000 DN 13,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 DN 190
HtlShilla 84,300 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 72,100 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 47,100 DN 900
S-Oil 87,100 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 166,000 DN 5,000
MERITZ SECU 4,850 DN 80
LG Innotek 195,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 234,500 DN 1,500
ZINUS 79,400 DN 500
Hanchem 284,000 DN 500
KEPCO 23,800 UP 150
SamsungSecu 44,750 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 14,250 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 80,900 DN 2,200
KumhoPetrochem 181,500 DN 500
Mobis 251,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,350 DN 500
S-1 81,000 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 127,000 DN 2,500
SKTelecom 284,500 DN 5,500
SNT MOTIV 52,800 DN 1,200
HyundaiElev 47,700 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 166,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,650 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,700 DN 130
Hanon Systems 15,100 DN 350
SK 259,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 66,500 DN 800
Handsome 35,950 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 17,600 DN 550
COWAY 73,300 UP 300
PanOcean 7,630 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 0
IBK 9,870 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 33,100 DN 800
CheilWorldwide 22,350 DN 200
(MORE)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks