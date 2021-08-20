KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,950 DN 1,250
DONGSUH 28,550 DN 350
SamsungEng 21,100 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL178500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,050 DN 600
LG Uplus 13,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 DN 1,400
KT&G 80,400 DN 700
DHICO 19,500 0
Doosanfc 44,350 DN 2,450
LG Display 19,700 DN 550
Kangwonland 25,300 DN 50
NAVER 422,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 144,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 826,000 DN 27,000
KIWOOM 112,500 DN 1,000
DSME 25,200 DN 1,100
DSINFRA 14,250 DN 700
DWEC 6,390 DN 170
DongwonF&B 192,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 36,650 UP 450
LGH&H 1,414,000 DN 23,000
LGCHEM 898,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 44,450 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,900 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,600 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 146,500 DN 1,500
Celltrion 266,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 23,150 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 DN 1,400
KIH 89,900 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 29,800 DN 1,250
GS 39,400 DN 700
CJ CGV 26,350 DN 900
LIG Nex1 46,400 DN 1,450
Fila Holdings 44,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,900 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,155 DN 85
