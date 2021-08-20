KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 215,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 13,800 DN 400
SK Innovation 233,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 32,900 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 50,800 DN 500
Hansae 19,500 DN 600
LX HAUSYS 82,400 DN 2,200
Youngone Corp 39,000 DN 1,450
CSWIND 71,700 DN 1,500
GKL 14,450 DN 200
KOLON IND 71,400 DN 1,900
HanmiPharm 293,500 DN 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,340 DN 190
emart 170,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY452 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 45,650 DN 800
HANJINKAL 60,000 DN 800
DoubleUGames 56,200 DN 300
CUCKOO 127,500 0
COSMAX 117,500 DN 2,500
MANDO 56,300 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 986,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 56,600 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 40,100 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,400 DN 400
Netmarble 125,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63100 DN800
ORION 119,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,150 DN 350
BGF Retail 159,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 277,500 DN 8,500
HDC-OP 27,400 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 731,000 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 519,000 DN 20,000
SKBS 330,500 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 10,550 DN 200
HYBE 274,000 DN 11,000
SK ie technology 205,000 DN 9,000
DL E&C 124,000 DN 4,500
LX HOLDINGS 9,500 DN 210
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
-
-
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
-
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks