Restaurant, cafe owners fear tougher COVID-19 restrictions threaten their survival

While extending the toughest Level 4 restrictions for another two weeks until Sept. 5 in the capital area and some other regions, the government mandated all affected restaurants and cafes to close by 9 p.m., one hour earlier than the current 10 p.m. They are allowed to serve only takeout and delivery from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Singing rooms, indoor gyms, cram schools and internet cafes will be excluded from the mandatory business hour reduction.

