S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 20, 2021
All News 16:30 August 20, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.999 0.989 +1.0
2-year TB 1.213 1.209 +0.4
3-year TB 1.364 1.360 +0.4
10-year TB 1.853 1.868 -1.5
2-year MSB 1.235 1.233 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.794 1.790 +0.4
91-day CD 0.760 0.760 0.0
(END)
