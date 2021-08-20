K League football match postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean professional football match scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that one player for Gangwon FC has been diagnosed with COVID-19. That forced the K League 1 match between Gangwon and Incheon United, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, to be postponed.
The league has not yet determined when the match will be made up.
The K League added that contact tracing for the rest of Gangwon FC has not yet taken place but it was "possible that many players have been in close contact with their infected teammate."
The K League has already had to reschedule several matches this year due to COVID-19 infections. In July, four clubs -- Seongnam FC, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Daegu FC and Jeju United -- reported multiple cases from their players and coaches. Eight matches involving those clubs were moved from July to August.
In May, a positive test for an FC Seoul player led to rescheduling of eight matches.
Clubs have played between 22 and 24 matches so far in the 38-match season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations