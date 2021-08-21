N.K. leader again inspects apartment construction site for riverside flats
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a site for riverside apartments under construction in Pyongyang, state media said Saturday.
Kim inspected the construction of the residential district in Pothong River running through Pyongyang and called on timely measures for the supply of equipment and materials, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA did not reveal the exact date of the field inspection.
"He was greeted on the spot by Jong Sang-hak, Jo Yong-won, Ri Hi-yong and other cadres of the Central Committee of the Party and commanding officers and leading officials of the units involved in the construction," it said.
The position of Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the party's Central Committee and a close aide to leader Kim, was called upon second to another party official.
Kim also stressed the need to take thorough "sci-tech measures" to improve the quality of the river water.
In March, North Korea unveiled a plan to build around 800 "terraced apartments" along the Pothong River running through Pyongyang. Kim visited the apartment construction site in March and April.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
