(LEAD) N.K. leader again inspects apartment construction site for riverside flats
(ATTN: ADDS more info throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a site for riverside apartments under construction in Pyongyang again in nearly five months, state media said Saturday.
Kim inspected the construction of the residential district in Pothong River running through Pyongyang and called on timely measures for the supply of equipment and materials, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"Expressing great satisfaction over the radial change brought about in the riverside area, making it totally different from how it was about 140 days ago, by the builders' patriotism and loyalty despite lack of everything and difficulties, he highly appreciated the labor feats of all the builders," it said.
The KCNA did not reveal the exact date of the field inspection.
The construction site area was where a special residence was located until the 1970s for Kim Il-sung, late state founder and grandfather of current the leader. The area is considered in the North most propitious and sacred.
The site had been left vacant since it was destroyed in 2009, though houses were built in its surrounding area.
As he conducted the field inspection, Kim instructed the relevant sector to name the district "Kyongru-dong," meaning a beautiful gem terrace.
He also stressed the need to take thorough "sci-tech measures" to improve the quality of the river water.
In March, North Korea unveiled a plan to build around 800 "terraced apartments" along the Pothong River running through Pyongyang. Kim visited the apartment construction site in March and April.
Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the party's Central Committee and a close aide to leader Kim, was called upon second to another party official.
"He was greeted on the spot by Jong Sang-hak, Jo Yong-won, Ri Hi-yong and other cadres of the Central Committee of the Party and commanding officers and leading officials of the units involved in the construction," the KCNA said.
Just last month, Jo was called upon before Jong as they accompanied leader Kim to a monument symbolizing friendly relations with China.
Jo, a member of the Workers' Party of Korea's Presidium, is considered to be in the country's No. 3 position.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
(LEAD) Jet flight similar to N.K. leader's personal plane raises speculation about Kim's trip
-
New cases over 2,000 for 2nd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
1 in 10 new COVID-19 cases were foreign residents in past 2 weeks: KDCA
-
Gov't to extend curfew hours for restaurants, cafes under Level 4 distancing