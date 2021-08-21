Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

August 21, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Rain 90

Incheon 27/24 Rain 90

Suwon 26/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 80

Daejeon 27/23 Rain 80

Chuncheon 25/22 Rain 70

Gangneung 28/22 Rain 80

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 70

Gwangju 27/23 Rain 80

Jeju 31/25 Rain 60

Daegu 26/22 Rain 90

Busan 26/24 Rain 90

(END)

