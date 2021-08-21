Go to Contents Go to Navigation

4.0 magnitude quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern coast: KMA

All News 09:58 August 21, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck waters off South Korea's southwestern coast Saturday morning, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred in waters about 123 kilometers southwest of Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, at 9:40 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 35.72 degrees north latitude and 124.7 degrees east longitude, the KMA said.

The quake was recorded at up to Level 4 on the seismic intensity scale, in which a majority of people can feel such tremors and can wake up if the quake occurs during nighttime. Windows and dishes tend to shake.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#earthquake #4.0 magnitude
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!