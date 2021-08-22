Fashion powerhouse Handsome launches high-end beauty brand oera
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fashion company Handsome Corp. said Sunday it will launch a cosmetics brand for the first time.
Handsome, an affiliate of Hyundai Department Store Group, said high-end skin care brand oera will open its first store at the department store's Apgujeong outlet in southern Seoul.
The skin-care line with lotion, skin, serum and cream are all manufactured in Switzerland, Handsome said, adding it will add more beauty products to the lineup later this year.
Major products come with a hefty price tag of an average of between 200,000 and 500,000 won (US$422), with the most expensive bottle at 1.2 million won, Handsome said.
It marks the first time for the fashion retailer, founded in 1987, to jump into another industry.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Remains of Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do return from Kazakhstan
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
(LEAD) 4.0 magnitude quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern coast: KMA
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Chun diagnosed with blood cancer: sources
-
(2nd LD) New cases below 2,000 for first time in 2 days, half of population gets at least 1 shot
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader again inspects apartment construction site for riverside flats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to 1,600s, virus curbs extended for 2 weeks