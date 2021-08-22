Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 22, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Rain 10
Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 10
Suwon 29/23 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 29/23 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/23 Rain 20
Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 0
Gangneung 31/23 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 30/23 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 30/22 Cloudy 20
Jeju 30/25 Rain 70
Daegu 31/23 Sunny 20
Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20
(END)
