Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 August 22, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Rain 10

Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 10

Suwon 29/23 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 29/23 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 20

Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 0

Gangneung 31/23 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 30/23 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/22 Cloudy 20

Jeju 30/25 Rain 70

Daegu 31/23 Sunny 20

Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20

