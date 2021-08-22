(LEAD) U.S. considering housing Afghan evacuees at American bases in S. Korea: report
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States is considering using American military bases in South Korea as one of the housing sites for evacuees from Afghanistan, along with other overseas bases, including those in Japan, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
The Pentagon is "looking at American bases in Japan, Korea, Germany, Kosovo, Bahrain and Italy" as existing housing sites in Qatar and elsewhere are filling up quickly, the paper reported Saturday (U.S. time), citing unidentified officials.
The report also said the White House is expected to consider activating the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to have major U.S. airlines help with efforts to transport tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees from bases in the region.
Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, D.C., is expected to become the central processing site for a surge of Afghan evacuees, according to the report.
Later in the day, the head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) said that no discussions have taken place with the U.S. on the issue but added he doubts whether the idea is "appropriate."
"It has not been discussed with our government, and I don't think it's realistic," Rep. Song Young-gil told reporters. "I doubt whether it's appropriate. Considering the logistical problem, wouldn't they have to go to nearby countries?"
(END)
