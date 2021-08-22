Gov't raises typhoon advisory to 'caution' as Tropical Storm Omais poised to hit southern areas
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The government on Sunday raised the typhoon advisory by one notch to "caution" as Tropical Storm Omais was soon expected to land in the country's southern regions.
The interior ministry issued the second-tier warning against Omais, forecast to enter the waters south of Jeju Island early Monday, up one notch from the previous entry-level "attention" warning.
Weather authorities predict Omais to land near the southern coastal region near Gwangju late Monday and make its path toward the East Sea early Tuesday.
The government is scheduled to hold an emergency interagency meeting to discuss response measures against Omais and instruct local governments to inspect key water-related facilities against possible disruptions from heavy rain.
Authorities will also review safety issues related to local fishing communities, as well as construction and industrial sites at risk from natural disasters. They will also look at preventing damage to COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers in areas likely to be affected by the storm.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Remains of Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do return from Kazakhstan
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to 1,600s, virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) 4.0 magnitude quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern coast: KMA
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Chun diagnosed with blood cancer: sources
-
(2nd LD) New cases below 2,000 for first time in 2 days, half of population gets at least 1 shot
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader again inspects apartment construction site for riverside flats