Moderna to supply S. Korea with 7 mln doses of vaccines over next 2 weeks: PM

All News 15:19 August 22, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna plans to provide South Korea with 7 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the coming two weeks, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday, following a supply disruption due to a production issue at the company.

"Moderna has notified the government that it will provide a total of 7 million vaccine doses over the next two weeks," Kim said during a daily interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks during an interagency meeting on COVID-19 at the government office complex in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)

#Moderna vaccines #South Korea
