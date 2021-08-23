(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 23)

South Korea cannot sit on its hands in the face of such horrendous tragedies playing out daily. The international community must find effective ways to address the gruesome situation and possibly prevent a bigger crisis later on. It remains to be seen if or what kind of effective measures the members of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland might present Tuesday to help the distressed Afghan people. A glimmer of hope is that the Taliban leadership seems to be conscious of the world's attention and keen revulsion to atrocities. A spokesperson for the Taliban promised to ban retaliation against its opponents, ensure women's rights, and maintain peaceful relationships with foreign countries. Those surprising promises reflect the Taliban's recognition of international criticism of their barbaric rule of the country for five years after they took power in 1995.