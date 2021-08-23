Exports soar 41 pct in first 20 days of August
All News 08:55 August 23, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.2 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $22.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
