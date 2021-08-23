Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 23, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Rain 60

Incheon 27/24 Rain 60

Suwon 28/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/20 Sunny 80

Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 80

Jeonju 27/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 26/23 Rain 70

Jeju 31/26 Rain 60

Daegu 26/23 Rain 80

Busan 26/24 Rain 90

