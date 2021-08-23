(6th LD) Typhoon Omais passes through S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Omais passed through South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on Monday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, the weather agency said.
The typhoon, packing a maximum wind speed of 25.3 meters per second, reached inland areas near Seogwipo city on Jeju at around 7:40 p.m., and moved onto the east coast in about an hour, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
As of 9 p.m., it was travelling north-northeastward at a speed of 54 kilometers per hour over waters about 36 km north-northeast of Jeju, it added.
It is forecast to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone after midnight, but continue to bring heavy downpours and strong winds in the country's southern and eastern regions until Tuesday afternoon, according to the agency.
The typhoon brought torrential downpours and ferocious winds to the island, and the accumulated rainfall is expected to reach up to 300 millimeters until Tuesday as the island is also under the influence of a low pressure system, the weather agency said.
A typhoon warning was issued for the entire island and nearby seas Monday afternoon, and major cities and provinces, including the southern city of Busan and the Gyeonggi Province, issued landslide warnings.
The Busan city is also projected to see heavy rain of 70 mm per hour and 30 meter-per-second wind gusts, with some areas receiving as much as 400 mm of rain until Tuesday.
The government of the southeastern city of Changwon ordered residents in its 73 areas prone to landslides and flooding to evacuate.
South Jeolla Province also said it will evacuate 12,000 residents living in some 4,000 areas to sturdier places in advance, while cordoning off some public areas, such as underground parking lots, that are susceptible to flash flooding. The province is forecast to receive heavy rainfall of up to 400 mm.
The southwestern port city of Yeosu is bracing for the impact of the typhoon, closing down makeshift testing centers for COVID-19 and anchoring boats and seaside structures.
Most southern parts of the country are under heavy rain watch, which is issued when more than 60 mm of rain is forecast for a span of three hours.
The weather service warned strong winds and a storm surge could disrupt public transportation to the island until Tuesday, and advised the local governments, and especially residents in low-lying areas, to thoroughly prepare for the storm.
As of 9 p.m, 86 flights were grounded across the country, most of which were to fly to and from the island of Jeju, according to the Korea Airport Corp.
Most fishing boats and eight ferries connecting Jeju and other ports, including Mokpo and Busan, were canceled due to high winds.
