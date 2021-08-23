1st batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrives in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna Inc. arrived in South Korea on Monday following a supply disruption due to a production issue at the U.S. pharmaceutical company.
The first batch is part of the 7 million doses to be supplied over the next two weeks.
Moderna had earlier notified Seoul of its plan to supply less than half of the promised 8.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for August due to the production issue.
The company, however, readjusted its supply plan after the government complained.
The first batch of 1.01 million doses arrived at the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, at 1:40 p.m.
The remaining 6 million doses will arrive later, health authorities here earlier said, without disclosing further details regarding the schedule.
The delay in the vaccine supply raised concerns that the country's inoculation scheme for August and September may be hampered amid a recent flare-up in virus cases.
The country has secured enough shots to fully vaccinate 99 million people, more than enough to vaccinate its entire population, including doses from the COVAX Facility project.
As of Monday, 25.91 million people, or 50.5 percent of the population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and 11.56 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The government aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the nation's population by September to create herd immunity in November.
