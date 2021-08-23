Samsung Bioepis gets nod for sale of ophthalmology biosimilar drug in Europe
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. said Monday it has won approval from European authorities for the sale of its ophthalmology biosimilar, Byooviz.
The European Commission granted the marketing authorization on ranibizumab biosimilar, previously known as SB11, which references Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis' blockbuster medication Lucentis.
It is the first biosimilar referencing Lucentis to be commercialized in the European Union. The Novartis product registered US$1.93 billion in sales for 2020.
Samsung Bioepis and its marketing partner Biogen Inc. are also seeking to commercialize an aflibercept biosimilar candidate, known as SB15, which is currently in phase three clinical trial evaluation.
Samsung Bioepis, established in 2012, is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen. Samsung BioLogics is a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group.
