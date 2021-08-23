(LEAD) Samsung Bioepis gets nod for sale of ophthalmology biosimilar drug in Europe
(ATTN: UPDAES with more info in paras 4, 7)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. said Monday it has won approval from European authorities for the sale of its ophthalmology biosimilar, Byooviz.
The European Commission granted the marketing authorization on ranibizumab biosimilar, previously known as SB11, which references Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis' blockbuster medication Lucentis.
It is the first biosimilar referencing Lucentis to be commercialized in the European Union. The Novartis product registered US$1.93 billion in sales for 2020.
Lucentis is a medication for ophthalmic disease and has indications for treating macular degeneration, a common eye disorder among people over 50.
Samsung Bioepis and its marketing partner Biogen Inc. are also seeking to commercialize an aflibercept biosimilar candidate, known as SB15, which is currently in phase three clinical trial evaluation.
Samsung Bioepis, established in 2012, is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen. Samsung BioLogics is a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group.
Samsung Bioepis currently has 10 products and pipelines of blockbuster drugs in its portfolio. The company is selling three biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and two anticancer biosimilar therapies in Europe.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) Moderna to supply S. Korea with 7 mln doses of vaccines over next 2 weeks: PM
-
(3rd LD) U.S. considering housing Afghan evacuees at American bases in S. Korea: report
-
Gov't raises typhoon advisory to 'caution' as Tropical Storm Omais poised to hit southern areas
-
New COVID-19 cases fall below 1,500, toughest virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
Downpours, strong winds forecast in Jeju, southern coastal areas, as typhoon expected to make landfall