Moon urges thorough measures to minimize damage from Typhoon Omais
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to maintain a firm emergency response system, as Typhoon Omais is expected to make landfall on the Korean Peninsula later in the day, his office said.
Moon instructed relevant authorities to prepare for carrying out a "special response" and asked the people to pay keen attention as well, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
The president called for thorough measures against flooding damage and landslides, as well as a possible impact to COVID-19 vaccination facilities, she added. Omais will be the first typhoon of the year to hit the peninsula.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(2nd LD) Moderna to supply S. Korea with 7 mln doses of vaccines over next 2 weeks: PM
-
(3rd LD) U.S. considering housing Afghan evacuees at American bases in S. Korea: report
-
New COVID-19 cases fall below 1,500, toughest virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
Gov't raises typhoon advisory to 'caution' as Tropical Storm Omais poised to hit southern areas
-
Downpours, strong winds forecast in Jeju, southern coastal areas, as typhoon expected to make landfall