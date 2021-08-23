Vice unification minister to hold high-level consultations with U.S. nuclear envoy
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Choi Young-jun will meet with the visiting U.S. nuclear envoy later Monday to discuss a coordinated approach to North Korea, the ministry said.
Unification Minister Lee In-young will also hold a breakfast meeting with the U.S. envoy, Amb. Sung Kim, Tuesday to discuss ways for bilateral cooperation on denuclearization and improving inter-Korean relations, according to the ministry.
Kim's visit here comes amid chilled inter-Korean relations after the North has rejected calls from the South via recently restored inter-Korean communication lines and warned of a "serious security crisis" last month.
