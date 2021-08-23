Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Vice unification minister to hold high-level consultations with U.S. nuclear envoy

All News 12:06 August 23, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Choi Young-jun will meet with the visiting U.S. nuclear envoy later Monday to discuss a coordinated approach to North Korea, the ministry said.

Unification Minister Lee In-young will also hold a breakfast meeting with the U.S. envoy, Amb. Sung Kim, Tuesday to discuss ways for bilateral cooperation on denuclearization and improving inter-Korean relations, according to the ministry.

Kim's visit here comes amid chilled inter-Korean relations after the North has rejected calls from the South via recently restored inter-Korean communication lines and warned of a "serious security crisis" last month.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US envoy #vice unification minister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!