Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
New COVID-19 cases above 1,500, vaccinations to speed up
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 1,500 on Tuesday with COVID-19 infections showing little signs of abating as health authorities strive to speed up vaccinations.
The country added 1,509 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,470 local infections, raising the total caseload to 239,287, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
S. Korea reviewing special stay permits for country's Afghan community: justice minister
GWACHEON -- South Korea is reviewing granting special stay permits to Afghans residing in the country amid a humanitarian crisis erupting in Afghanistan following the Taliban's seizure of power, the justice minister said Tuesday.
"The government is reviewing granting special residence permits to Afghans residing in the country," Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters on his way to his office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.
--------------------------
Seoul stocks sharply up late Tue. morning on U.S. stock rally
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Tuesday morning ahead of upcoming discussions about U.S. tapering.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 48.11 points, or 1.56 percent, to trade at 3,138.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-------------------------
Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Typhoon Omais weakened into an extratropical cyclone Tuesday morning, after making landfall around midnight Monday, flooding roads and houses, and forcing more than 10,000 people to evacuate in southern South Korean cities that lay in its path.
Typhoon warnings issued the previous day were all lifted, but the weather service forecast heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters with strong winds, as well as occasional lightning and thunder, to continue throughout the day in the coastal areas and southern parts of the country.
-------------------------
N.K. paper calls for Japan to make reparations for colonial-era brutality
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday urged Japan to repent and make reparations for colonial-era brutality on the occasion of the 111th anniversary of Tokyo's annexation of the Korean Peninsula.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, pointed out that Japan forced Korea to sign the treaty in 1910, and called it a fabricated and illegitimate treaty.
-------------------------
PPP reviews discipline against lawmakers involved in suspicious property deals
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party held a meeting Tuesday to decide on disciplinary measures against its lawmakers allegedly connected to suspected illegal real estate dealings one day after the state anti-corruption watchdog announced the results of a probe into opposition lawmakers' past deals.
On Monday, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) said it has identified 13 alleged speculation cases linked to 12 incumbent PPP legislators. The ACRC has delivered its findings to party leaders and a police-led special government investigation team.
--------------------------
East Sea's water temperature rises to record high in July
BUSAN -- July's average sea surface temperature in the waters between South Korea and Japan reached the highest level in 40 years, a think tank said Tuesday, calling for countermeasures against ocean subtropicalization.
According to the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, the East Sea's average sea surface temperature was 22.2 C last month, the highest since relevant record keeping began in 1982 and 2.7 C higher than the average of the past 30 years.
-------------------------
Household credit growth accelerates in Q2
SEOUL -- South Korea's household credit grew at a faster pace in the second quarter as non-banking financial firms increased loans, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Household credit reached a record high of 1,805.9 trillion won (US$1.54 trillion) as of June, up 41.2 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
--------------------------
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS' mega-hit "Butter" placed eighth on this week's Billboard main singles chart, staying in the top 10 for 13 consecutive weeks.
The summery song dropped one notch to No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart after earlier spending nine weeks at No. 1, Billboard said on its website Monday (U.S. time).
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea