Samsung Electro-Mechanics retries to sell Wi-Fi module biz

All News 13:41 August 23, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, is seeking to sell its Wi-Fi module business again, a company official said Monday, after its previous deal collapsed in May.

"We are in talks with a potential buyer over the sale of our Wi-Fi module business," the official said on condition of anonymity. "The Wi-Fi module business is operating normally. So far, nothing has been confirmed about the deal."

Samsung Electro-Mechanics reportedly put its Wi-Fi module business units in South Korea and Thailand up for sale.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co. in January signed a deal to sell its Wi-Fi module business to local electronics parts maker Wits Inc. for 105.5 billion won (US$89.9 million).

But Wits withdrew from the deal in May, citing market conditions and profitability concerns.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been trying to offload its non-mainstay businesses in recent years to focus on multilayer ceramic capacitors and high-value semiconductor package substrates.

The company in 2019 sold its panel level package business to Samsung Electronics and mobile wireless power transfer business to Chemtronics Co.

This photo provided by Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Aug. 5, 2021, shows a cleanroom at its plant in Busan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

