KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BoryungPharm 17,650 UP 1,350
L&L 12,050 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 2,430 UP 95
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 0
Daesang 24,200 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,390 UP 90
ORION Holdings 15,600 UP 250
F&F Holdings 48,050 DN 3,250
SKC 157,500 DN 14,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,520 UP 230
GCH Corp 30,400 UP 1,900
LOTTE 34,450 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,000 0
LotteChilsung 133,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,440 UP 400
POSCO 309,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,700 UP 600
Hyosung 111,000 UP 500
Shinsegae 249,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 296,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 80,700 UP 2,800
NHIS 12,600 UP 250
DongwonInd 233,000 UP 5,500
SK Discovery 49,550 UP 500
LS 64,200 UP 400
GC Corp 309,500 UP 20,500
GS E&C 38,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 798,000 UP 26,000
SamsungElec 73,300 UP 600
DB INSURANCE 56,700 DN 600
KPIC 211,000 UP 2,000
GS Retail 32,750 UP 850
Ottogi 507,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 31,350 UP 950
SamsungElecMech 168,500 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 71,900 UP 1,300
Hanssem 111,000 UP 3,500
HtlShilla 84,800 UP 500
HMM 37,350 DN 850
KSOE 115,500 UP 6,000
(MORE)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(2nd LD) Moderna to supply S. Korea with 7 mln doses of vaccines over next 2 weeks: PM
-
New COVID-19 cases fall below 1,500, toughest virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
(3rd LD) U.S. considering housing Afghan evacuees at American bases in S. Korea: report
-
Downpours, strong winds forecast in Jeju, southern coastal areas, as typhoon expected to make landfall