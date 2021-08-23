KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,400 UP 1,350
OCI 105,500 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 62,600 UP 1,700
KorZinc 492,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,860 UP 280
MERITZ SECU 4,955 UP 105
HyundaiMipoDock 74,200 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 48,900 UP 1,800
S-Oil 88,700 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 195,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,000 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 180,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 82,800 UP 1,900
Mobis 260,000 UP 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,800 UP 450
S-1 81,300 UP 300
ZINUS 81,500 UP 2,100
Hanchem 285,000 UP 1,000
DWS 49,900 UP 1,950
KEPCO 23,950 UP 150
SamsungSecu 46,050 UP 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 14,450 UP 200
SKTelecom 293,000 UP 8,500
SNT MOTIV 53,300 UP 500
HyundaiElev 49,150 UP 1,450
SAMSUNG SDS 169,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,300 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 5,840 UP 140
Hanon Systems 15,400 UP 300
SK 270,000 UP 10,500
ShinpoongPharm 65,400 DN 1,100
Handsome 36,600 UP 650
Asiana Airlines 18,300 UP 700
COWAY 74,500 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 UP 1,500
IBK 10,050 UP 180
DONGSUH 28,450 DN 100
SamsungEng 21,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 129,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 8,140 UP 510
(MORE)
-
