KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 22,750 UP 400
KT 32,500 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL182500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 17,600 UP 550
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,100 UP 1,400
KT&G 80,500 UP 100
DHICO 19,800 UP 300
Doosanfc 43,500 DN 850
LG Display 19,700 0
Kangwonland 26,150 UP 850
NAVER 429,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 148,500 UP 4,500
NCsoft 824,000 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 116,500 UP 4,000
DSME 25,800 UP 600
DSINFRA 14,000 DN 250
DWEC 6,630 UP 240
DongwonF&B 196,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 36,850 UP 200
LGH&H 1,416,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 798,000 DN 100,000
KEPCO E&C 44,600 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,500 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,250 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 140,500 DN 6,000
Celltrion 284,000 UP 18,000
Huchems 23,700 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,700 UP 2,000
KIH 90,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 30,900 UP 1,100
GS 40,000 UP 600
CJ CGV 27,200 UP 850
LIG Nex1 48,500 UP 2,100
Fila Holdings 44,150 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,600 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 3,245 UP 90
