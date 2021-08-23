KH Feelux to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:28 August 23, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 23 (Yonhap) -- KH Feelux Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won(US$8.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.8 million common shares at a price of 2,625 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
