(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments by director of national security in 8th para)
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The top South Korean diplomat confirmed Monday the United States requested using American military bases here as a housing site for evacuees from war-torn Afghanistan, although there is no related discussion underway now between the allies.
"It is true that (the allies) did discuss the possibility at the very basic level. It, however, was not discussed seriously," Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said, responding to a lawmaker's query during a session of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.
The foreign minister said that currently, however, "there's no such discussion underway at all", adding that the option of using American military bases on South Korean soil as a refugee camp would absolutely require consent from the South Korean government.
Chung initially denied having discussed the matter with the U.S., saying "currently, there's no such discussion underway." He admitted receiving a related request from the U.S., however, upon further questioning on the matter.
Separately, the South Korean government is mulling various options of providing refuge to Afghans who have cooperated with Seoul in the past, Chung noted.
"The government has donated a considerable amount (of money) and carried out various (humanitarian) projects, such as building a general hospital, in the past 20 years or so," he said.
"There is a number of Afghans who participated or provided support in the process. The government (therefore) is mulling various ways over the option of bringing them safely to our country (if they want to come to South Korea)," the foreign minister added.
Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, made similar remarks in a separate parliamentary session, saying South Korea has a responsibility to provide a safe refuge to those Afghans.
The remarks came after the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (U.S. time) Washington is considering using American military bases in South Korea as housing sites for evacuees from Afghanistan, along with other overseas bases, including those in Japan, Germany and Bahrain. The U.S. is currently working to transport tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees following the Taliban's seizing of power in Afghanistan.
A day earlier, chief of the ruling Democratic Party Rep. Song Young-gil also said the government is considering various diplomatic options to bring some Afghan evacuees to South Korea, saying about 400 Afghan people have cooperated with the South Korean government over its projects in the war-torn country.
Suh also said the U.S. has decided to use its military bases in the Middle East or Europe to house Afghan evacuees.
"What has finally been concluded is that the U.S. will use its military bases in the Middle East or Europe in accordance with geographical conditions or conveniences," Suh said.
The national security director also added that the South Korean government will review the possibility of "legal action" to help some of the 400-something Afghans residing in South Korea whose stay permit here is not renewable.
