(3rd LD) Gov't considering bringing Afghans to S. Korea: top security adviser
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead, paras 2-6 with more details, foreign ministry's comment on possible transport of Afghans; TRIMS)
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering various options to provide refuge to Afghans who worked with South Koreans in Kabul, including the possibility of bringing them to Seoul, the country's top security adviser said Monday.
National Security Adviser Suh Hoon made the remarks during a parliamentary session, saying that South Korea has an obligation to help them as they fear retaliation from the Taliban for having worked with foreign forces.
"We perceive this as a problem and have a national obligation to provide them with a safe haven. We are considering measures, including the option of transporting them here," he said.
The foreign ministry confirmed that it has considered such a possibility and is in talks with allies about the matter.
"Regarding the issue of local employees and their families who supported the Korean government's activities in Afghanistan, we're discussing it with our allies in various ways," it said in a text message to media.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong made similar remarks to lawmakers earlier in the day.
"The government has donated a considerable amount (of money) and carried out various (humanitarian) projects, such as building a general hospital, in the past 20 years or so," Chung said in a separate parliamentary session.
"There is a number of Afghans who participated or provided support in the process. The government (therefore) is mulling various ways over the option of bringing them safely to our country (if they want to come to South Korea)," he added.
During the session, Chung also confirmed that the United States requested using American military bases here as a housing site for evacuees from war-torn Afghanistan, although there is no related discussion underway now between the allies.
"It is true that (the allies) did discuss the possibility at the very basic level. It, however, was not discussed seriously," Chung said, responding to a lawmaker's query during a session of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.
The foreign minister said that currently, however, "there's no such discussion underway at all", adding that the option of using American military bases on South Korean soil as a refugee camp would absolutely require consent from the South Korean government.
Chung initially denied having discussed the matter with the U.S., saying "currently, there's no such discussion underway." He admitted receiving a related request from the U.S., however, upon further questioning on the matter.
Suh said the U.S. has decided to use its military bases in the Middle East or Europe to house Afghan evacuees.
"What has finally been concluded is that the U.S. will use its military bases in the Middle East or Europe in accordance with geographical conditions or conveniences," he said.
The remarks came after the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (U.S. time) Washington is considering using American military bases in South Korea as housing sites for evacuees from Afghanistan, along with other overseas bases, including those in Japan, Germany and Bahrain. The U.S. is currently working to transport tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees following the Taliban's seizing of power in Afghanistan.
A day earlier, chief of the ruling Democratic Party Rep. Song Young-gil also said the government is considering various diplomatic options to bring some Afghan evacuees to South Korea, saying about 400 Afghan people have cooperated with the South Korean government over its projects in the war-torn country.
pbr@yna.co.kr
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
New COVID-19 cases fall below 1,500, toughest virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
Downpours, strong winds forecast in Jeju, southern coastal areas, as typhoon expected to make landfall
-
(3rd LD) U.S. considering housing Afghan evacuees at American bases in S. Korea: report