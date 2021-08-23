S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 23, 2021
All News 16:33 August 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.015 0.999 +1.6
2-year TB 1.241 1.213 +2.8
3-year TB 1.389 1.364 +2.5
10-year TB 1.889 1.853 +3.6
2-year MSB 1.260 1.235 +2.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.820 1.794 +2.6
91-day CD 0.770 0.760 +1.0
(END)
