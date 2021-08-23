(LEAD) S. Korea to have 170 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year: Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: ADDS gov't vaccine plan for next year in paras 4-5, photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will have 170 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available next year for the country's population of 52 million, a top Cheong Wa Dae official said Monday.
President Moon Jae-in's Chief of Staff You Young-min made the comment apparently aimed at easing public concerns about the supply of vaccines during a National Assembly session.
The total volume of vaccines that South Korea will be able to use in 2022 will reach 170 million doses, more than treble the nation's population, he said during the meeting of the House Steering Committee.
The government is expected to stockpile 80 million doses brought from this year and plans to procure 90 million additional ones next year, he added.
The planned volume is 40 million doses more than what the government had announced earlier, as the country decided to secure more doses "to respond to variants, uncertainties over the course of vaccine supplies and the possibility of the pandemic to be prolonged," according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
You reaffirmed that Moderna Inc. is scheduled to supply South Korea with 7.01 million doses of vaccines by the end of next week.
