USFK reports 11 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Seven American soldiers and four family members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Monday, the latest in a series of infections among its population.
The COVID-19 cases were reported from Osan Air Base and Camp Humphreys, both located in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, as well as in the southern city of Busan, between Wednesday and Saturday, according to the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
All of them are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at Camp Humphreys and the Osan base, it added.
"KDCA, local government public health and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a statement.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,275.
On Saturday, a dance party was held at at a club inside Osan Air Base where participants allegedly drank alcohol and danced without wearing masks while ignoring social distancing rules amid the pandemic, sources said.
Images obtained by Yonhap News Agency show dozens of individuals dancing side by side without wearing face masks.
