U.S. in communication with S. Korea about housing Afghan evacuees: U.S. general
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are communicating over the possible use of U.S. military bases in South Korea to temporarily house Afghan evacuees, a ranking U.S. military official said Monday.
Maj. Gen. William Taylor, deputy director for regional operations of the Joint Staff, said he did not know what exactly was being discussed, "other than that communication is happening."
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong earlier said the U.S. has asked to use U.S. military bases in South Korea to house Afghan nationals evacuated from the war-torn country.
Chung, however, added that there was no such discussion currently underway "at all."
A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department declined to comment on private diplomatic discussions with South Korea.
"We thank all of our allies that have assisted, or are considering assisting, in this unprecedented task," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email, asking not to be identified.
Taylor said several countries in Europe and the Middle East, including Italy, Germany and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to provide safe havens for Afghan evacuees, also noting that 61 commercial and military aircraft from U.S. partners and allies helped evacuate thousands of Afghans in just 24 hours.
